GIRLS HOOPS PLAYOFFS
The IHSA girls’ basketball regionals get underway for some teams today with first round games:
2A Wood River regional today (Sat):
East Alton Wood River is at Marquette
Southwestern at Gillespie
Winners play each other on Monday at 7:30pm at EAWR
Roxana at Litchfield. The winner takes on top seed Staunton Monday at 6pm at Wood River
-0-
In the 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional Today( Sat)
Bunker Hill is at Mt. Olive. The winner plays Fr. McGivney Mon
Madison is at Metro East. The winner plays Carlyle on Mon
In the 1A Calhoun Regional (Sat)
Maryville Christian plays Concord Triopia at Roxana High. Winner plays Calhoun Mon
White Hall at Pleasant Hill. Winner plays Bluffs on Mon
-0-
In the 3A Highland Regional today (Sat)
Triad plays at Jersey Sat. The winner plays Highland on Monday
-0-
In the 4A Alton girls Regional - Games on Tuesday – Feb 14
Collinsville vs Quincy at 6pm
Granite City vs Alton at 7:30pm
The winners play next Thur at 7pm at AHS