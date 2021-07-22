Granite City High School has announced tryout dates and times for students interested in competing in Fall sports for the 2021-22 school year.
All prospective student-athletes must bring a current copy of their physical to tryouts, and will remain socially distant when possible. Indoor activities must wear a mask.
All student-athletes athletes must be registered at granitecityathletics.com and have a current athletic physical.
BOYS/GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Date: August 9 - 9 a.m.
Location: GCHS Gym Annex
Contact: Rich Skirball (Head Coach) - richie.skirball@gcsd9.net
BOYS GOLF
Date: August 9 - 9 a.m.
Location: Legacy Golf Course
Contact: Jeff Ridenour (Head Coach) - jeff.ridenour@gcsd9.net
BOYS SOCCER
Date: August 9 - 3:30 p.m.
Location: Coolidge Practice Field
Contact: Ryan Reeves (Head Coach) - ryan.reeves@gcsd9.net
FOOTBALL
Date: August 9 - 4 p.m.
Location: GCHS Memorial Gymnasium/Practice Field
Contact: Jake Janek (Head Coach) - jacob.janek@gcsd9.net
GIRLS GOLF
Date: August 9 - 9 a.m.
Location: Legacy Golf Course
Contact: Ginger Harrison (Head Coach) - ginger.harrison@gcsd9.net
GIRLS TENNIS
Date: August 9 - 9 a.m.
Location: GCHS Tennis Courts
Contact: Linda Ames (Head Coach) - linda.ames@gcsd9.net
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Date: August 9 - 3 p.m.
Location: GCHS Memorial Gymnasium
Contact: Rachel Davis (Head Coach) - rachel.davis@gcsd9.net
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.