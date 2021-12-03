Night 1 of the three-day Gateway Dirt Nationals at the Do.e at the America's Center in St. Louis is complete, and the 2019 Late Model stock car champion wins his preliminary night feature. West Virginia's Tyler Carpenter led all 25 laps to pick up the victory, and locked himself into Saturday night's feature event. Belleville native Nick Hoffman won the Modified stock car portion of Thursday's race, and Oklahoman Johnathan Beason won in the Midget division. Friday's event with more qualifying races starts at 3pm
