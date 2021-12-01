Later this week racers from around the nation will be competing on a dirt track built inside the Dome at the America's Center in downtown St. Louis.
The Gateway Dirt Nationals is now in its fifth year and includes a strong representation from the Riverbend.
Tommie Seets Jr. of Alton won the modified stock car portion of the event the first year. Announcer Ben Shelton tells The Big Z the atmosphere in the Dome is like no other race.
Shelton says the racers are competing for a lot of money this weekend.
Modified and Late Model stock cars will share the arena with Midgets this year. The race runs Thursday through Saturday. Racing starts at 3 p.m. each day. For more information, go to https://www.gatewaydirt.com/