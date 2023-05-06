stock sports

The high school sports action in the region on Friday, May 5th included:

Baseball:

Civic Memorial 9, Freeburg 8

Granite City 8, Jerseyville 5

Southwestern 3, Greenville 1

Girls Soccer:

Civic Memorial 5, Mater Dei 0

Softball:

Jerseyville 17, Marquette 3

Father McGivney 6, Nokomis 4

Saturday, May 6th prep sports schedule:

Baseball:

Carrollton at Roxana

Marquette at Hillsboro

Southwestern at Granite City

Father McGivney at Mater Dei

Softball:

Alton at Civic Memorial

Marquette at Red Bud

Granite City at Quincy