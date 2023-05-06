The high school sports action in the region on Friday, May 5th included:
Baseball:
Civic Memorial 9, Freeburg 8
Granite City 8, Jerseyville 5
Southwestern 3, Greenville 1
Girls Soccer:
Civic Memorial 5, Mater Dei 0
Softball:
Jerseyville 17, Marquette 3
Father McGivney 6, Nokomis 4
Saturday, May 6th prep sports schedule:
Baseball:
Carrollton at Roxana
Marquette at Hillsboro
Southwestern at Granite City
Father McGivney at Mater Dei
Softball:
Alton at Civic Memorial
Marquette at Red Bud
Granite City at Quincy