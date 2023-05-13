sports1.jpg

Friday's high school sports action included girls soccer regional title games in Alton and Roxana.

Class 1A soccer regionals:

Marquette 8, Carlinville 0 at Alton (Explorers will play Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on May 16 at Riverton Sectional)

Althoff 6, Roxana 0 at Roxana (Crusaders advance to Columbia Sectional on May 16)

Hillsboro 9, Litchfield 1 at Greenville (Hillsboro to play in Riverton Sectional)

Father McGivney 7, Mater Dei 0 at McGivney (FM to play Freeburg at Columbia Sectional on May 16)

Baseball:

Althoff 4, Alton 3

Edwardsville 10, Jerseyville 7

Southwestern 3, Roxana 1

Father McGivney 3, O'Fallon 2

Mascoutah 4, Columbia 3

Gillespie 3, Calhoun 2

Triad 3, Belleville East 2

Highland 6, Belleville West 2

Waterloo 10, Granite City 0

Saturday, May 13 Schedule includes:

Softball:

Marquette at Civic Memorial

Father McGivney at Mater Dei

Baseball:

Marquette vs. Triad

Springfield at Granite City

Litchfield at Father McGivney 