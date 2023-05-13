Friday's high school sports action included girls soccer regional title games in Alton and Roxana.
Class 1A soccer regionals:
Marquette 8, Carlinville 0 at Alton (Explorers will play Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on May 16 at Riverton Sectional)
Althoff 6, Roxana 0 at Roxana (Crusaders advance to Columbia Sectional on May 16)
Hillsboro 9, Litchfield 1 at Greenville (Hillsboro to play in Riverton Sectional)
Father McGivney 7, Mater Dei 0 at McGivney (FM to play Freeburg at Columbia Sectional on May 16)
Baseball:
Althoff 4, Alton 3
Edwardsville 10, Jerseyville 7
Southwestern 3, Roxana 1
Father McGivney 3, O'Fallon 2
Mascoutah 4, Columbia 3
Gillespie 3, Calhoun 2
Triad 3, Belleville East 2
Highland 6, Belleville West 2
Waterloo 10, Granite City 0
Saturday, May 13 Schedule includes:
Softball:
Marquette at Civic Memorial
Father McGivney at Mater Dei
Baseball:
Marquette vs. Triad
Springfield at Granite City
Litchfield at Father McGivney