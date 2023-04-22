sports1.jpg

Checking the scoreboard from Friday's high school sports action:

Girls Soccer:

Marquette Catholic 2 (Maya Stephan, Ella Anselm), Alton 1 (Emily Baker)

Explorers coach Brian Hoener on the game-winning goal coming with less than a minute to play:

Hoener - Game winner v alton.mp3

Redbirds coach Gwen Sabo on the frustration that comes with the loss:

Sabo - on frustrating loss.mp3

In other girls soccer Friday:

Roxana 10, Salem 0

Baseball:

Highland 11, Alton 1

Civic Memorial 7, Granite City 6

Parkway South 4, Roxana 1

Southwestern 9, Staunton 0

Father McGivney 11, Althoff 1

Softball :

Roxana 5, Marquette 0 

