Friday was a good day for Alton's baseball teams. The River Dragons won, as did the Post 126 Sr. Legion and Jr. Legion squads.
Prospect League:
Alton scored all of its 7 runs in the bottom of the 8th to defeat the Terre Haute Rex 7-4 at Lloyd Hopkins Field, Friday night. Same two teams will play at 6:35 Saturday night, before the River Dragons head to O'Fallon MO for a doubleheader on Sunday.
Trenton Post 778 Sr. Legion Gator Classic (Friday):
Alton 5, Aviston Conductors 0
Aviston Express 1, Highland 0
Trenton 14, Rantoul 6
Carlyle 1, Steeleville 0
Alton plays Aviston Express at 11:30am Saturday
Junior Legion baseball (Friday):
Alton Post 126 Navy team 15, Valmeyer 5