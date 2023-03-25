volleyball15.jpg

The 2023 Belleville East Boys Volleyball Invitational began its two-day run on Friday.

In Pool A play, Marquette Catholic tied Belleville West 1-1 (but declared match winner by tiebreaker) and lost to St. Javier of Kentucky 2-0. The Explorers finish up pool play on Saturday against St. Pius X of Missouri, before heading into bracket play.

In Pool C play, Alton lost 2-0 to both Belleville Althoff and Parkway South. The Redbirds finish up pool play on Saturday versus Winfield, before heading into bracket play.

Saturday's Sports Schedule:

Softball:

Marquette at Roxana

Jerseyville at Alton

Southwestern at Granite City

Girls Soccer:

Alton at Triad

Mater Dei at Roxana

Father McGivney at Civic Memorial

Althoff at Granite City

Baseball:

Marquette vs. Calhoun

Civic Memorial at Benton

Litchfield at Roxana

Jerseyville at Belleville East

Parkway North at Granite City 