The 2023 Belleville East Boys Volleyball Invitational began its two-day run on Friday.
In Pool A play, Marquette Catholic tied Belleville West 1-1 (but declared match winner by tiebreaker) and lost to St. Javier of Kentucky 2-0. The Explorers finish up pool play on Saturday against St. Pius X of Missouri, before heading into bracket play.
In Pool C play, Alton lost 2-0 to both Belleville Althoff and Parkway South. The Redbirds finish up pool play on Saturday versus Winfield, before heading into bracket play.
Saturday's Sports Schedule:
Softball:
Marquette at Roxana
Jerseyville at Alton
Southwestern at Granite City
Girls Soccer:
Alton at Triad
Mater Dei at Roxana
Father McGivney at Civic Memorial
Althoff at Granite City
Baseball:
Marquette vs. Calhoun
Civic Memorial at Benton
Litchfield at Roxana
Jerseyville at Belleville East
Parkway North at Granite City