The week's unseasonably warm weather continued Friday, with high school games being played across the region.

/Baseball/

Father McGivney 4, Alton 1 (game on WBGZ Radio)

Civic Memorial 14, Roxana 4

Jerseyville 7, Calhoun 1

Southwestern 6, Vandalia 4

Carlinville 15, Hillsboro 0

Gillespie 12, Staunton 4

/Softball/

Marquette 7, Collinsville 6

Columbia 16, Granite City 1

Vandalia 12, Southwestern 11

/Girls Soccer/

Civic Memorial 5, Breese Central 3

Father McGivney 7, Roxana 0

Granite City 3, Cor Jesu 1

Games for Saturday, April 15:

/Baseball/

Collinsville at Marquette

East Alton Wood River at Wesclin

Southwestern at Freeburg & vs. Pleasant Plains

Granite City at Springfield

/Softball/

Granite City at Alton

Jerseyville at Alton

Jerseyville vs. Granite City at Alton

East Alton Wood River at Wesclin

Metro East Luitheran at Southwestern

/Girls Soccer/

Marquette vs. Althoff

Collinsville at Southwestern

Granite City vs. Incarnate Word

Granite City vs. St. Josephs