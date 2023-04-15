The week's unseasonably warm weather continued Friday, with high school games being played across the region.
/Baseball/
Father McGivney 4, Alton 1 (game on WBGZ Radio)
Civic Memorial 14, Roxana 4
Jerseyville 7, Calhoun 1
Southwestern 6, Vandalia 4
Carlinville 15, Hillsboro 0
Gillespie 12, Staunton 4
/Softball/
Marquette 7, Collinsville 6
Columbia 16, Granite City 1
Vandalia 12, Southwestern 11
/Girls Soccer/
Civic Memorial 5, Breese Central 3
Father McGivney 7, Roxana 0
Granite City 3, Cor Jesu 1
Games for Saturday, April 15:
/Baseball/
Collinsville at Marquette
East Alton Wood River at Wesclin
Southwestern at Freeburg & vs. Pleasant Plains
Granite City at Springfield
/Softball/
Granite City at Alton
Jerseyville at Alton
Jerseyville vs. Granite City at Alton
East Alton Wood River at Wesclin
Metro East Luitheran at Southwestern
/Girls Soccer/
Marquette vs. Althoff
Collinsville at Southwestern
Granite City vs. Incarnate Word
Granite City vs. St. Josephs