In the days leading up to Easter Sunday, the local high school sports schedule slowed down a bit.
Friday, April 7th:
Baseball:
Nashville 5, Roxana 4
Nashville 4, Roxana 1
Southwestern 11, Hillsboro 1
Francis Howell 8, Edwardsville 7
Girls Soccer:
Alton 1, Rock Bridge 0
Metea Valley 2, Granite City 1
Softball:
Civic Memorial 8, Wesclin 2
Saturday, April 8th:
Baseball:
Civic Memorial at Staunton
Alton at Freeburg (2)
Granite City at Triad
Southwestern at Hardin Calhoun (2)
Springfield SE at Jerseyville
Softball:
Alton at Southwestern (2)
North Greene at East Alton-Wood River
Althoff at Marquette
Granite City at Greenville
Track & Field:
EAWR Invitational Track Meet