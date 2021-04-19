Former Granite City High School football coach Don Miller will be among 16 individuals inducted into the St. Louis Metro Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in a ceremony May 23 at the Royal Orleans Banquet Hall in Mehlville, Mo.
Miller served as GCHS football defensive coordinator from 1969 to 1974 under head coach Wayne Williams, and was also a GCHS driver education teacher and head track and field coach for 10 seasons (1970-79). Miller, who resides in Swansea, was inducted into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
Inductees
- Tom Beauchamp – Lindbergh
- Don Baldwin – St. Charles West
- Bob Bunton Jr. – Parkway North
- Charles Elmendorf - Duchesne
- Tim Funk – Belleville East
- Dale Gildehaus – St. Francis Borgia
- Cliff Ice – Webster Groves
- Jerry Jones – Mascoutah
- Keith Lawrence – Belleville West
- Darryl Levy – Hazelwood East
- Pat Mahoney – DeSmet
- Don Miller – Granite City
- Glenn Monken – Mater Dei
- Gene Sawalich – Official
- Scott Weissman – Parkway West
- Marv Williams - Official
For more information about the Granite City School District, visit www.gcsd9.net.
The 22nd annual SLMFCA Hall of Induction Ceremony is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $35 (cash or check — no credit cards), to be paid at the door. Advanced reservations are required before May 3 by contacting Art Hill at (314) 843-8510.