The Illinois Fighting Illini beat the Kansas State Wildcats in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City Tuesday night. The final, 72-64 in favor of Illinois. Kofi Cockburn led the way with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Alfonso Plummer hit seven 3-pointers and had 21 points on the night. Illinois hit twelve 3-pointers overall in the game going 12-for-26 (46%) from the arc. The Illini outrebounded the Wildcats, 43-26.
Illinois improves to 3-and-2 while K-State drops to 2-and-2.
In the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic - Arkansas defeated Cincinnati, 73-67. Arkansas moves to 5-and-0 while Cincinnati falls to 5-and-1.
Illinois lost to Cincinnati, 71-51 to open the tourney Monday night. Kofi Cockburn had 18 points in a losing cause.
Next up for the Fighting Illini -- a home game Friday night against UT-Rio Grande Valley. Game time - 7 pm (FRI) on the Big-Z - 107.1 FM, 1570 AM.