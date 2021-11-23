The Illinois Fighting Illini are back on the court tonight in men’s college basketball. It's Illinois and Kansas State in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic. Game time - 6 pm on the Big-Z (107.1 FM).
Illinois is 2-2 after falling to Cincinnati, 71-51 in the tourney Monday night. Kofi Cockburn had 18 points in a losing cause. Mike Saunders led the Bearcats with 20 points. Cincinnati improves to 5-0 on the season.
Meanwhile, Arkansas defeated Kansas State in tourney Monday night, 72-64. Arkansas (4-0) will go up against Cincinnati (5-0) tonight at about 8:30 pm in Kansas City.
Illinois vs. K-State tonight (TUE) at 6:00 pm and you can hear the pregame at 5:00 pm on the Big Z, 107.1FM/1570AM.