The Fifth Division playoff tournament opened last night (Tuesday) in senior legion baseball. There were five first-round games including Alton Post 126 at Highland Post 439. Highland topped Alton, 14-8. Alton had a 5-run 2nd inning last night while Highland erupted for a 10-run 6th inning.
Alton Post 126 >
Austin Callovini - 2-3, 2-R, 2-RBI
Caden Laslie - 1-4, 1-R, 2-RBI
Brendon Smith - 2-5
Preston Kaylor - 2-3, 1-R
-0-
First-round winners (Tuesday):
Highland def. Alton, 14-8
Centralia def. Trenton, 7-4
Steeleville def. Carbondale, 14-2
Grayville def. Carmi, 10-9
Harrisburg def. Carrier Mills, 11-0
-0-
Games tonight (WED) include: Alton vs. Carmi, Carbondale vs. Carrier Mills in the loser's bracket -- Grayville vs. Highland, Steeleville vs. Harrisburg in the winner's bracket.
> The championship game of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday (July 25) in Centralia.