The Fifth Division playoff tournament opened last night (Tuesday) in senior legion baseball.  There were five first-round games including Alton Post 126 at Highland Post 439.  Highland topped Alton, 14-8.  Alton had a 5-run 2nd inning last night while Highland erupted for a 10-run 6th inning. 

Austin Callovini - 2-3, 2-R, 2-RBI

Caden Laslie - 1-4, 1-R, 2-RBI

Brendon Smith - 2-5

Preston Kaylor - 2-3, 1-R

First-round winners (Tuesday):

Highland def. Alton, 14-8 

Centralia def. Trenton, 7-4

Steeleville def. Carbondale, 14-2

Grayville def. Carmi, 10-9

Harrisburg def. Carrier Mills, 11-0

Games tonight (WED) include: Alton vs. Carmi, Carbondale vs. Carrier Mills in the loser's bracket -- Grayville vs. Highland, Steeleville vs. Harrisburg in the winner's bracket.

> The championship game of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday (July 25) in Centralia. 

