The Fifth Division playoff tournament opens tonight (Tuesday) in senior legion baseball.  There are five first-round games tonight, including Alton Post 126 at Highland Post 439.  Ten teams will compete in the Fifth Division tourney hosted by Centralia.  All tourney games will be played in Centralia beginning on Thursday. 

First-round games tonight (Tuesday)

Alton @ Highland

Trenton @ Centralia

Carbondale @ Steeleville

Carmi @ Grayville

Carrier Mills @ Harrisburg

> The championship game of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday (July 25) in Centralia. 

