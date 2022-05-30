Sunday at the 106th running of the Indy 500, Marcus Ericson won with a pass for the lead with 17 laps to go. Scott Dixon led the most laps, but was penalized for speeding on pit road on his last pit stop.
Ericsson talks about his race:
Pato O'Ward was second.
Tony Kannan was third.
At Charlotte in the World 600, Denny Hamlin picked up the win in double-overtime, besting teammate Kyle Busch. Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell completed the top 5. The NASCAR Cup Series will race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois next Sunday.