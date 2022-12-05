Isabella Dugger, senior at Civic Memorial High School, has signed letter of intent to continue her career in track and education with SIUE. Isabella had a phenomenal year her sophomore year, making it to state finals and had a knee injury in the finals. She was a MVC Conference and Section champ. Junior year she was unable to run, due to the knee surgery. She has worked this off season to prepare for the upcoming senior season and says she is excited to sign with SIUE.
Her aunt Mallory Lish is a 2009 graduate of Civic Memorial High School. Mallory was an outstanding track athlete and signed with division I St Louis University where she ran 4 years and coached her 5th year. Mallory just accepted an assistant coach position with Civic Memorial and will be coaching Isabella her senior year.
It is believed these are the only two girls that have ever signed division I for track and field from Bethalto and are related.