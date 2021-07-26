Coolidge Junior High School has announced tryout dates and times for students interested in competing in Fall sports for the 2021-22 school year.
All prospective student-athletes must bring a current copy of their physical to tryouts, and will remain socially distant when possible. Indoor activities must wear a mask.
BASEBALL
Dates: August 4, 5, 6 - 10 a.m. and/or 5 p.m.
Location: Varsity Baseball Field (on corner across from Imo's)
Equipment: Baseball equipment plus a water bottle
Contact: Scott Smallie (Head Coach) - scott.smallie@gcsd9.net
BOYS/GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Dates: August 9, 10, 11, 13 - 3:30 p.m.
Location: Coolidge Parking Lot
Equipment: Water Bottle
Contact: Tom Miller (Head Coach) - tom.miller@gcsd9.net
FOOTBALL
Dates: August 9-12, 9-11:30 a.m.
Location: Coolidge Practice Field
Equipment: Water bottle
Contact: Mark Wilson (Head Coach) - mark.wilson@gcsd9.net
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Date: August 31-September 2, 3:30-5 p.m.
Location: Coolidge Gym
Equipment: Water Bottle
Contact: Greg Vaughn (Head Coach) - greg.vaughn@gcsd9.net
SOFTBALL
Date: July 28, 10 a.m.
Location: Wilson Park, Diamond 8
Equipment: Glove, Water bottle
Contact: Tim Wilson (Head Coach) - tim.wilson@gcsd9.net
