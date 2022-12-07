Multiple media sources are reporting the Cardinals have reached a five-year deal with three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras. While the club has not confirmed the deal, it is believed the deal is worth $87.5 million.
Contreras is a three-time All Star, with selections to the team in 2018, 2019, and this season. Contreras was one of the remaining members of the 2016 World Series club. He is expected to assume the role of starting catcher in the wake of future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina’s retirement.