The CM Lady Eagles (32-5) will take on Morton High School tonight (Friday) at 7pm in the 3rd place game at Redbird Arena in Normal. You can hear that game here on The Big Z.
Earlier today, CM fell to Carmel High School from Mundelein 51-24 in the first semifinal game of the day. Carmel Catholic will play Nazareth Academy of LaGrange, which beat Morton in Friday's other semifinal, 55-24.
The Civic Memorial Lady Eagles won the Class 3A Highland Super-Sectional Monday night by defeating Mahomet-Seymour, 53-48 to advance to state.
The other 3A semifinal today will feature Morton against Nazareth Academy from LaGrange Park.
Stream the CM game at 10am Friday at this link:
https://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/index.cfm?stationCallSign=WBGZ