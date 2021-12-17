High School Girls Scoreboard - Thur
CM 69 - Waterloo 43
CM 11-0 (4-0 MVC)
Waterloo 10-3 (2-2 MVC)
Scoring leaders for CM
Kelbie Zupan - 15
Hanna Meiser - 12
Aubree Wallace - 11
Olivia Durban - 9
MVC
Triad 51 - Highland 42
Mascoutah @ Jersey - PPD
Gateway Metro Conference
Marquette 52 - Fr. McGivney 34
Marquette now 7-5, Fr. McGivney 7-3
Scoring leaders for Marquette
Chloe White - 18
Alyssa Powell - 16
Abby Williams - 9
Southwestern Conference
Alton 55 - Belleville East 22
Redbirds now 8-2 on the season
O'Fallon 59 - Collinsville 35
East St Louis 63 - Belleville West 42