basketball8.jpg

High School Girls Scoreboard - Thur

CM 69 - Waterloo 43

     CM 11-0 (4-0 MVC)

     Waterloo 10-3 (2-2 MVC)

Scoring leaders for CM

Kelbie Zupan - 15 

Hanna Meiser - 12

Aubree Wallace - 11

Olivia Durban - 9

MVC

Triad 51 - Highland 42

Mascoutah @ Jersey - PPD

Gateway Metro Conference

Marquette 52 - Fr. McGivney 34 

      Marquette now 7-5, Fr. McGivney 7-3

Scoring leaders for Marquette

Chloe White - 18

Alyssa Powell - 16

Abby Williams - 9

Southwestern Conference

Alton 55 - Belleville East 22

   Redbirds now 8-2 on the season

O'Fallon 59 - Collinsville 35

East St Louis 63 - Belleville West 42

   