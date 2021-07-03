The Charlie Nasello Celebration is set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
The day will celebrate the life of Alton soccer's founding father, Charlie Nasello. There will be 3v3 soccer tournaments for each age group, with an entry fee of $25 for a team of five and $10 for a single entry.
The event will include food, drinks, entertainment, basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
Mayor David Goins will issue a proclamation to make Aug. 14 Charlie Nasello Day.
Proceeds will go toward the Nasello Memorial Fund, a program that provides soccer equipment to children who cannot afford it.
For more information, visit the event page on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/PnRG5wai
“We hope to see you there to celebrate a man who was dedicated to our youth, as we support his final wish,” a press release states.