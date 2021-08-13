When Larry "Bud" Graham passed away in August 2020, memorial services were limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. At that time we said we would gather to celebrate his life when more could attend, in conjunction with the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association annual golf outing.
That golf outing is now scheduled for Friday, October 8, 2021, at Arlington Greens Golf Course near Collinsville, Illinois.
Our family and the IBCA of Southwestern Illinois committee will host a relaxed, informal evening of reminiscing, sharing of experiences among friends, and telling thoughtful stories in celebration of his life and legacy immediately following the IBCA golf outing dinner and awards:
Come for the evening or come to golf and stay for the evening - “An Evening with Larry ‘Bud’ Graham.”
• Light snacks and beverages will be provided.
• An RSVP to Karen Graham is encouraged at kpattyg@siue.edu or 618.978.0703.
• Steve Porter will emcee the event.
• Opportunity to speak to the group will be available, and a few speakers will also be contacted to add comments.
WHEN: Friday, October 8, 2021, approximately 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Arlington Greens Golf Course (200 Arlington Drive, Granite City, IL 62040, 618.931.5232; Interstate 255, Exit 26, Horseshoe Lake Rd, to Arlington Drive)