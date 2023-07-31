The St. Louis Cardinals topped the Chicago Cubs on Sunday 3-0 to salvage one game of the 4-game series where the Cubs won the first three games. Cards Pitcher Steven Matz went into the 6th, and with solid help from the bullpen, the Cards held the Cubs to 5 hits on the afternoon. Giovanny Gallegos and JoJo Romero worked out of the bullpen and Romero earned his first ever save.
Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill, and Andrew Knizner drove in the 3 runs for St. Louis to help them break a 3-game losing streak.
The Cardinals are off today and will host Minnesota for 3 games starting Tuesday night, then host Colorado this weekend for three more to close out the home stand.
-0-
The Cardinals made some roster moves heading toward the trade deadline which is Tuesday at 5pm.
St. Louis traded hard throwing reliever Jordan Hicks to Toronto for 2 minor-league right-handed pitchers Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse.
The Cardinals also traded left-handed starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and right-handed reliever Chris Stratton to Texas, for three minor leaguers, one infielder Thomas Saggese, and two pitchers Tekoah Roby and John King.