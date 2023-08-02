The St. Louis Cardinals took on Minnesota Tuesday night at Busch, but lost 3-2.
The win snapped a 5 game losing streak for the Twins who are leading the AL Central. The loss keeps the Cards in last place on a day when two more trades took place sending Paul DeJong to Toronto and Jack Flaherty to Baltimore.
Miles Mikolas got the start, tossing seven innings and giving up 3 runs on 6 hits. He has appealed his 5 game suspension from the weekend for throwing at the Cubs Ian Happ and was allowed to throw last night.
Tyler O'Neil got a solo home run in the loss.
The Cardinals are back at it tonight at 6:45 Dakota Hudson will be on the mound for St. Louis. The teams will wrap up the series Thursday night, then the Cards host Colorado this weekend for three more to close out the homestand.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals traded right hander Jack Flaherty to Baltimore for 2 pitchers and an infielder from the minor leagues.
Earlier in the day, St. Louis traded Paul DeJong to Toronto for a minor league pitcher.