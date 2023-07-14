The St. Louis Cardinals are back after the All Star break and begin 6-game home stand against Washington and Miami. The Nationals are in town tonight with Miles Mikolas on the mound for St. Louis. Game time is 7:15pm.
The Cards have won their last 2 games, winning two out of three in Chicago against the White Sox last weekend.
Saturday is another night game, then Sunday is a 1:15pm start in St. Louis.
After the All Star Break...Cincinnati leads the NL Central by one game over Milwaukee. The Chicago Cubs are in 3rd....7 games out. Pittsburgh is next, 8.5 games behind. The Cards start the 2nd half, 11.5 games out of first and in last place in the division.
Other games tonight, the Cubs host the Boston Red Sox, the White Sox are in Atlanta, and it's a battle for first place as Milwaukee hosts the Reds this weekend.