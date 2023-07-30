The Chicago Cubs have won 8 games in a row, and the last three have been against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cubs won on Saturday 5-1. Following a rain delay of nearly 2 hours, the Cards jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first inning, then Adam Wainright gave up 4 runs on 7 hits and 3 walks. He’s 0-4 in his last five starts.
Ian Happ and Yan Gomes each had home runs to lead the Cubs who scored 2 in the 3rd, 2 in the 4th and 1 run in the 7th.
The Cardinals loaded the bases in the bottom of the 8th but could not score.
The two teams will close out the series today. Game time 1:15pm. Steven Matz will pitch for St. Louis against Kyle Hendricks for Chicago.
The Cardinals are off on Monday, then will continue the homestand against Minnesota on Tuesday, followed by Colorado coming to town starting Friday.
-0-
In Prospect League Baseball…
The Alton River Dragons had their game rained out on Saturday against Danville and it will not be made up.
So, Alton will try again this evening…hosting the O’Fallon Hoots from Missouri. Game time at Gordon Moore Park is 5:35pm.