Cardinals’ and Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter was a member of the Cardinals from 1981-1984. His number 42 is one of 14 numbers the team has retired.
Sutter was the 1979 National League Cy Young winner. He won a World Series in 1982, ending Game 7 against the Brewers with a strikeout. His last save came with the Atlanta Braves in 1988. Sutter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006, the first reliever to receive the honor. Sutter is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter-in-law and six grandkids.