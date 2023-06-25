The Cardinals rallied past the Cubs, 7-5 on Sunday in London. Chicago jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning but the Cards started the comeback in the second inning. They scored in four consecutive innings to take the lead - 3-runs in the 2nd, 1 in the 3rd, 2 in the 4th, and 1 in the 5th. Paul Goldschmidt had the go-ahead RBI-single in the 4th inning.
Brendan Donovan drove in two runs and Willson Contreras went 4-for-4. Jake Woodford (2-2) picked up the win in relief. Jordan Hicks recorded his 4th save. The Cards outhit the Cubs 12-to-7 in the game.
-0-
The Cardinals fell to the Cubs on Saturday 9-1. Adam Wainwright was tagged with the loss. He falls to 3 – 2 on the year with a 6.56 ERA.
Wainwright made an early exit, giving up 11 hits and seven runs in three-plus innings. Eight of Chicago’s hits off Wainwright came with two outs. Ian Happ homered twice and Dansby Swanson also went deep in the Cubs' win.