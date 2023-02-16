Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher and Hall of Fame broadcaster Tim McCarver has died at age 81.
Major League Baseball reports the Memphis native suffered heart failure.
McCarver made his big league debut in 1959 and played for 21 years. He won World Series titles with the Cardinals in 1964 and 1967.
McCarver was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame broadcasters wing in 2012.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued this statement, “Tim McCarver was an All-Star, a World Series champion, a respected teammate, and one of the most-influential voices our game has known.”