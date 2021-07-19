The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs opened a four-game series Monday night at Busch Stadium. The Cards beat the Cubs, 8-3 in the series opener. Dylan Carlson homered and drove in four runs. It was the 8th home run of the year for Carlson. Paul Goldschmidt added his 16th homer of the season. Patrick Wisdom smacked his 14th home run of the year for Chicago.
WP - Jake Woodford (2-1)
LP - Alec Mills (4-3)
Cubs @ Cards
TUE - 7:15
WED - 7:15
THU - 6:15
* The Cubs now lead the season series over the Cards (6-3) - winning 6 of the 9 games played thus far in 2021.