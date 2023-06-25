For the first time in four years, and for the second time ever, the MLB London Series is back. The Cardinals fell to the Cubs on Saturday 9-1. Adam Wainwright was tagged with the loss. He falls to 3 – 2 on the year with a 6.56 ERA.
Wainwright made an early exit, giving up 11 hits and seven runs in three-plus innings. Eight of Chicago’s hits off Wainwright came with two outs. The second and final game of this series is scheduled for 9am this morning. Matthew Liberatore will get the start for the Cards. He’ll be opposed by the Cubs’ Marcus Stroman.