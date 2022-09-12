volleyball6.jpg

In prep sports today...MON

Girl volleyball tonight

Roxana hosts CM

Marquette hosts Hillsboro

Alton hosts Cahokia

East Alton Wood River at Madison

Jersey hosts Southwestern

Granite City travels to Gibault

Boys Soccer tonight

East Alton Wood River at Vandalia

Marquette hosts Granite City

Metro East Lutheran at Carlyle

Belleville West at Althoff

Girls Golf

Marquette hosts Roxana, CM and Gibault

Staunton hosts Carrollton and Gillespie

Carlinville hsots Litchfield and Lincolnwood

Boys Golf

Marquette hosts Maryville Christian

Staunton hosts Carrollton and Gillespie

Carlinville hosts Southwestern & Litchfield

Girls Tennis

Marquette at Father McGivney

CM travels to Granite City

Jersey hosts Mascoutah