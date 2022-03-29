In prep baseball....
* Civic Memorial 9, Alton 1
CM (1-5) - WP- Nick Williams - no-hitter, 7-IP, 10-K
Alton (2-4)
* EAWR Oilers 15, Cahokia 0
EAWR (2-3) - WP - Dillon Gerner
* Greenville 12, Marquette 3
Marquette (3-4)
-0-
Edwardsville 9, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1
Belleville East 12, Granite City 2
Gillespie 19, Metro East 2
Father McGivney 10, Lebanon 0
Waterloo 8, Red Bud 0
Hillsboro 9, Staunton 4
Mascoutah 9, Okawville 4
Triad 6, Mater Dei 1
-0-
-0-
In boys tennis ....
Marquette 8, Roxana 1
Alton 9, Greenville 0
-0-
In boys volleyball ....
Father McGivney 2, Marquette 1
Marquette (3-5) - Rolen Eveans - 7 pts, 4 kills, 6 assists
Father McGivney (4-3)
-0-