baseball16.jpg

In prep baseball....

* Civic Memorial 9, Alton 1

CM (1-5) - WP- Nick Williams - no-hitter, 7-IP, 10-K

Alton (2-4)

* EAWR Oilers 15, Cahokia 0

EAWR (2-3) - WP - Dillon Gerner

* Greenville 12, Marquette 3

Marquette (3-4)

-0-

Edwardsville 9, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1

Belleville East 12, Granite City 2

Gillespie 19, Metro East 2

Father McGivney 10, Lebanon 0

Waterloo 8, Red Bud 0

Hillsboro 9, Staunton 4

Mascoutah 9, Okawville 4

Triad 6, Mater Dei 1

-0-

-0-

In boys tennis ....

Marquette 8, Roxana 1

Alton 9, Greenville 0

-0-

In boys volleyball ....

Father McGivney 2, Marquette 1

Marquette (3-5) - Rolen Eveans - 7 pts, 4 kills, 6 assists

Father McGivney (4-3)

-0-