Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.