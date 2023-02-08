basketball1.jpg

Boys’ basketball tonight (Tue) around the

CM 55 - Roxana 40

Marquette 62 - Maryville Christian 42

Belleville East 57 - Alton 45

East Alton Wood River 77 - Mt Olive 24

Southwestern 57 - Vandalia 50

Gillespie 69 - Litchfield 64

Greenville 66 - Pana 59

Jerseyville 76 - Carrollton 57

North Mac 60 - Carlinville 47

Fr. McGivney @ Bunker Hill

Collinsville 58 - O'Fallon 51

ESTL @ Belleville West

Edwardsville 51 - Mascoutah 48

Hillsboro @ Staunton

Gibault 57 - Granite City 27

Breese Central 50 - Columbia 39