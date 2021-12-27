basketball12.jpg

Collinsville Holiday Tournament Monday:

Madison 55 - Belleville East 48

Decatur MacArthur 53 - Edwardsville 44

Quincy 73 - Althoff 54

Lincoln 35 - Alton 17 

Mundelein 48 - Oakville 29

Collinsville plays Wasilla, Alaska at 6:30pm. 

O'Fallon 48 - Triad 31

Granite City plays Rockford East at 9:30pm

The tournament runs through Wednesday

-0-

Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament...

Columbia 69 - Southwestern 38

Marquette 44 - Waterloo 24 

Freeburg 56 - Southwestern 39

Columbia 73- CM 33

Tuesday on The Big Z, we’ll carry the Marquette/Gibault game at 3:30pm, followed by CM vs Southwestern contest.

-0-

The Carlinville boy’s tournament

EA/WR 57 - Staunton 50

Hillsboro 89 - Gillespie 38

Litchfield 55 - Bunker Hill 44

Carlinville vs Calhoun at 7:30

That tournament runs through Thursday

-0-

The boy's Pinckneyville tournament…

Jerseyville 62 - Woodlawn 30 

Roxana takes on Pinckneyville at 6:30