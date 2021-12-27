Collinsville Holiday Tournament Monday:
Madison 55 - Belleville East 48
Decatur MacArthur 53 - Edwardsville 44
Quincy 73 - Althoff 54
Lincoln 35 - Alton 17
Mundelein 48 - Oakville 29
Collinsville plays Wasilla, Alaska at 6:30pm.
O'Fallon 48 - Triad 31
Granite City plays Rockford East at 9:30pm
The tournament runs through Wednesday
-0-
Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament...
Columbia 69 - Southwestern 38
Marquette 44 - Waterloo 24
Freeburg 56 - Southwestern 39
Columbia 73- CM 33
Tuesday on The Big Z, we’ll carry the Marquette/Gibault game at 3:30pm, followed by CM vs Southwestern contest.
-0-
The Carlinville boy’s tournament…
EA/WR 57 - Staunton 50
Hillsboro 89 - Gillespie 38
Litchfield 55 - Bunker Hill 44
Carlinville vs Calhoun at 7:30
That tournament runs through Thursday
-0-
The boy's Pinckneyville tournament…
Jerseyville 62 - Woodlawn 30
Roxana takes on Pinckneyville at 6:30