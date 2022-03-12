basketball13.jpg

The boys’ basketball state finals have been set with the final 4 for each class.  The finals will be held at State Farm Center in Champaign

Thursday --

In Class 1A

Yorkville Christian 70, Steeleville 27                               

Liberty 75, Scales Mound 41

3rd place game: Scales Mound 55, Steeleville 34

State title game (1A): Yorkville Christian vs. Liberty, SAT - 11 am

In Class 2A

Monticello 54, Taylor Ridge Rockridge 38 

Nashville 31, Chicago DePaul College Prep 24 (2-OT's) 

3rd place game: Chicago DePaul 41, Rockridge 22

State title game (2A): Monticello vs. Nashville, SAT - 12:30 pm

 -0-

Friday --

In Class 3A

Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 50, Chicago St. Ignatius 39

Metamora 50, Chicago Simeon 47 

3rd place game: Chicago St. Ignatius 61, Chicago Simeon 59 

State title game (3A): Springfield SHG vs. Metamora, SAT - 5:30 pm 

Class 4A

Chicago Whitney Young 51, Barrington 47 

Glenbard West 77, Bolingbrook 47 

3rd place game: Barrington 59, Bolingbrook 54 

State title game (4A): Chicago Young vs. Glenbard West, SAT - 7:00 pm 

-0-

Saturday -- state title games -- 

Class 1A: Liberty vs. Yorkville Christian 

Class 2A: Nashville vs. Monticello 

Class 3A: Springfield SHG vs. Metamora 

Class 4A: Chicago Whitney Young vs. Glenbard West 

-0-

* Find out more at www.ihsa.org

-0-

 