The boys’ basketball state finals have been set with the final 4 for each class. The finals will be held at State Farm Center in Champaign
Thursday --
In Class 1A
Yorkville Christian 70, Steeleville 27
Liberty 75, Scales Mound 41
3rd place game: Scales Mound 55, Steeleville 34
State title game (1A): Yorkville Christian vs. Liberty, SAT - 11 am
In Class 2A
Monticello 54, Taylor Ridge Rockridge 38
Nashville 31, Chicago DePaul College Prep 24 (2-OT's)
3rd place game: Chicago DePaul 41, Rockridge 22
State title game (2A): Monticello vs. Nashville, SAT - 12:30 pm
Friday --
In Class 3A
Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin 50, Chicago St. Ignatius 39
Metamora 50, Chicago Simeon 47
3rd place game: Chicago St. Ignatius 61, Chicago Simeon 59
State title game (3A): Springfield SHG vs. Metamora, SAT - 5:30 pm
Class 4A
Chicago Whitney Young 51, Barrington 47
Glenbard West 77, Bolingbrook 47
3rd place game: Barrington 59, Bolingbrook 54
State title game (4A): Chicago Young vs. Glenbard West, SAT - 7:00 pm
Saturday -- state title games --
* Find out more at www.ihsa.org
