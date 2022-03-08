basketball13.jpg

The boys’ basketball state finals have been set with the final 4 for each class.  The finals will be held at State Farm Center in Champaign

On Thursday in Class 1A

Steeleville  vs Yorkville Christian                               

Liberty vs Scales Mound

In Class 2A

Taylor Ridge Rockridge vs Monticello

Chicago DePaul College Prep vs Nashville

 -0-

On Friday in Class 3A

Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin vs  Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Chicago Simeon vs Metamora

Class 4A

Chicago Whitney Young vs Barrington

Bolingbrook vs Glenbard West

The championships will take place on Saturday.  Find out more at www.ihsa.org