The boys’ basketball state finals have been set with the final 4 for each class. The finals will be held at State Farm Center in Champaign
On Thursday in Class 1A
Steeleville vs Yorkville Christian
Liberty vs Scales Mound
In Class 2A
Taylor Ridge Rockridge vs Monticello
Chicago DePaul College Prep vs Nashville
On Friday in Class 3A
Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin vs Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Chicago Simeon vs Metamora
Class 4A
Chicago Whitney Young vs Barrington
Bolingbrook vs Glenbard West
The championships will take place on Saturday. Find out more at www.ihsa.org