Eight games at the Collinsville Tournament starting at 9am today with Belleville East and Madison, followed by Edwardsville and Decatur MacArthur at 10:30:
Quincy vs Althoff - 1pm
The Alton Redbirds play Lincoln at 2:30pm.
Oakville (Mo) vs Mundelein - 4pm
Collinsville plays Wasilla, Alaska at 6:30pm.
O'Fallon vs Triad at 8pm
Granite City plays Rockford East at 9:30pm
The tournament runs through Wednesday
-0-
Marquette, CM and Southwestern are in the Columbia Christmas Tournament…today….
Southwestern plays Columbia at 11am
Marquette takes on Waterloo at 2pm
Southwestern then plays Freeburg at 3:30pm
CM plays Columbia at 5pm
Tuesday on The Big Z, we’ll carry the Marquette/Gibault game at 3:30pm, followed by CM vs Southwestern contest.
-0-
The Carlinville boy’s tournament also gets underway today…
Staunton plays East Alton Wood River at 1:30
Gillespie against Hillsboro at 3
Litchfield vs Bunker Hill at 4:30
Carlinville vs Calhoun at 7:30
That tournament runs through Thursday
-0-
Over in the Pinckneyville tournament…
Jersey plays Woodlawn at 1:30
Roxana takes on Pinckneyville at 6:30