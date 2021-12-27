basketball12.jpg

Eight games at the Collinsville Tournament starting at 9am today with Belleville East and Madison, followed by Edwardsville and Decatur MacArthur at 10:30:

Quincy vs Althoff - 1pm

The Alton Redbirds play Lincoln at 2:30pm. 

Oakville (Mo) vs Mundelein - 4pm

Collinsville plays Wasilla, Alaska at 6:30pm. 

O'Fallon vs Triad at 8pm

Granite City plays Rockford East at 9:30pm

The tournament runs through Wednesday

-0-

Marquette, CM and Southwestern are in the Columbia Christmas Tournament…today….

Southwestern plays Columbia at 11am

Marquette takes on Waterloo at 2pm

Southwestern then plays Freeburg at 3:30pm

CM plays Columbia at 5pm

Tuesday on The Big Z, we’ll carry the Marquette/Gibault game at 3:30pm, followed by CM vs Southwestern contest.

-0-

The Carlinville boy’s tournament also gets underway today…

Staunton plays East Alton Wood River at 1:30

Gillespie against Hillsboro at 3

Litchfield vs Bunker Hill at 4:30

Carlinville vs Calhoun at 7:30

That tournament runs through Thursday

-0-

Over in the Pinckneyville tournament…

Jersey plays Woodlawn at 1:30

Roxana takes on Pinckneyville at 6:30