cross country

Boys Cross Country

Class 3A Chatham Glenwood Sectional

Team scores

1 Plainfield South 32

2 O'Fallon 98

3 Oswego East 112

4 Plainfield North 117

5 Lincoln-Way East 134

10 Edwardsville 285

17 Alton 458

18 Belleville East 472

Individuals

1 Camryn Viger, Plainfield South 14:42.84

33 Hugh Davis, Edwardsville 15:58.07

44 Benjamin Perulfi, Edwardsville 16:15.66

86 Simon McClaine, Alton 16:59.40

94 Noah Gallivan, Alton 17:06.33

98 Alex Macias, Alton 17:08.67

Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional

Team scores

1 Marion 99

2 Mount Zion 110

3 Champaign Central 113

4 Chatham Glenwood 147

5 Normal Community West 183

6 Civic Memorial 210

7 Mount Vernon, Illinois 211

8 Highland 217

9 Waterloo 220

10 Triad 238

Individuals

1 Dylon Nalley, Marion 14:06.30

2 Brenden Heitzig, Lincoln, Illinois 15:02.20

3 Jackson Collman, Civic Memorial 15:07.70

24 Leo Cozzi, Mascoutah 15:57.50

28 Griffin Williams, Jerseyville 16:04.70

31 Justice Eldridge, Civic Memorial 16:08.20

44 DJ Dutton, Civic Memorial 16:21.10

Class 1A Benton Sectional

Team scores

1 Benton, Illinois 38

2 Pinckneyville 84

3 Freeburg 121

4 Anna-Jonesboro 195

5 Father McGivney 215

6 Metro-East Lutheran 231

7 Roxana 234

Individuals

1 Gavin Genisio, Benton, Illinois 13:47.90

12 Max Weber, Metro-East Lutheran 15:39.70

21 Aidan Loeffelman, Wood River 16:03.70

30 Anthony Hardin, Roxana 16:18.60

Girls Cross Country

Class 3A Normal Community Sectional

Team scores

1 Minooka 63

2 Oswego East 114

3 Edwardsville 115

10 O'Fallon 254

18 Granite City 514

Individuals

1 Audra Soderlind, Oswego 17:51.16

9 Madison Popelar, Edwardsville 18:25.22

17 Emily Nuttall, Edwardsville 18:45.59

Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional

Team scores

1 Normal Community West 87

2 Chatham Glenwood 91

3 Rochester 93

4 Mount Zion 126

5 Waterloo 135

10 Triad 281

13 Highland 323

15 Mascoutah 364

16 Civic Memorial 369

Individuals

# Name Time

1 Tatum David, Olney Richland County 16:43.50

3 Hannah Meiser, Civic Memorial 17:29.70

46 Alyssa Mann, Civic Memorial 19:42.10

Class 1A Benton Sectional

Team scores

1 Anna-Jonesboro 68

2 Mater Dei 120

3 Carterville 127

4 Father McGivney 143

5 Pinckneyville 151

6 Freeburg 166

7 Roxana 182

13 Alton Marquette 288

Individuals

1 Ahry Comer, Pope County 16:56.80

2 Kaitlyn Hatley, Father McGivney 17:08.20

11 Elena Rybak, Father McGivney 18:25.10

12 Riley Doyle, Roxana 18:27.40

14 Jane Cummins, Father McGivney 18:32.20

15 Gabs Woodruff, Roxana 18:33.20