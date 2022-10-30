Boys Cross Country
Class 3A Chatham Glenwood Sectional
Team scores
1 Plainfield South 32
2 O'Fallon 98
3 Oswego East 112
4 Plainfield North 117
5 Lincoln-Way East 134
10 Edwardsville 285
17 Alton 458
18 Belleville East 472
Individuals
1 Camryn Viger, Plainfield South 14:42.84
33 Hugh Davis, Edwardsville 15:58.07
44 Benjamin Perulfi, Edwardsville 16:15.66
86 Simon McClaine, Alton 16:59.40
94 Noah Gallivan, Alton 17:06.33
98 Alex Macias, Alton 17:08.67
Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional
Team scores
1 Marion 99
2 Mount Zion 110
3 Champaign Central 113
4 Chatham Glenwood 147
5 Normal Community West 183
6 Civic Memorial 210
7 Mount Vernon, Illinois 211
8 Highland 217
9 Waterloo 220
10 Triad 238
Individuals
1 Dylon Nalley, Marion 14:06.30
2 Brenden Heitzig, Lincoln, Illinois 15:02.20
3 Jackson Collman, Civic Memorial 15:07.70
24 Leo Cozzi, Mascoutah 15:57.50
28 Griffin Williams, Jerseyville 16:04.70
31 Justice Eldridge, Civic Memorial 16:08.20
44 DJ Dutton, Civic Memorial 16:21.10
Class 1A Benton Sectional
Team scores
1 Benton, Illinois 38
2 Pinckneyville 84
3 Freeburg 121
4 Anna-Jonesboro 195
5 Father McGivney 215
6 Metro-East Lutheran 231
7 Roxana 234
Individuals
1 Gavin Genisio, Benton, Illinois 13:47.90
12 Max Weber, Metro-East Lutheran 15:39.70
21 Aidan Loeffelman, Wood River 16:03.70
30 Anthony Hardin, Roxana 16:18.60
Girls Cross Country
Class 3A Normal Community Sectional
Team scores
1 Minooka 63
2 Oswego East 114
3 Edwardsville 115
10 O'Fallon 254
18 Granite City 514
Individuals
1 Audra Soderlind, Oswego 17:51.16
9 Madison Popelar, Edwardsville 18:25.22
17 Emily Nuttall, Edwardsville 18:45.59
Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional
Team scores
1 Normal Community West 87
2 Chatham Glenwood 91
3 Rochester 93
4 Mount Zion 126
5 Waterloo 135
10 Triad 281
13 Highland 323
15 Mascoutah 364
16 Civic Memorial 369
Individuals
# Name Time
1 Tatum David, Olney Richland County 16:43.50
3 Hannah Meiser, Civic Memorial 17:29.70
46 Alyssa Mann, Civic Memorial 19:42.10
Class 1A Benton Sectional
Team scores
1 Anna-Jonesboro 68
2 Mater Dei 120
3 Carterville 127
4 Father McGivney 143
5 Pinckneyville 151
6 Freeburg 166
7 Roxana 182
13 Alton Marquette 288
Individuals
1 Ahry Comer, Pope County 16:56.80
2 Kaitlyn Hatley, Father McGivney 17:08.20
11 Elena Rybak, Father McGivney 18:25.10
12 Riley Doyle, Roxana 18:27.40
14 Jane Cummins, Father McGivney 18:32.20
15 Gabs Woodruff, Roxana 18:33.20