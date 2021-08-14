An action-packed weekend is coming up at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar Weekend runs next Friday and Saturday. The event will feature NASCAR Truck racing, IndyCar Racing, vintage IndyCar racing, a fan track walk, and end with the Monster Energy Boom After the Zoom concert featuring Los Angeles-based band Steel Panther. The event will also benefit the St. Louis Area Foodbank’s 'Drive Out Hunger' campaign.
Vice President of Marketing and Communications for WTT Raceway Tony Sizemore, says the main event Friday is the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200.
On Saturday (Aug. 21), the main event in the evening is the 266-lap NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito 500. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to drop into donation bins at the entrances. Ticket prices vary; they can be purchased by calling (618) 215-8888 or at https://www.metrotix.com/events/detail/nascar-indycar.