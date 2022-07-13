Veteran Blues forward David Perron has signed a two-year deal with Detroit for a reported annual average value of $4.75 million.
Defenseman Nick Leddy has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the St. Louis Blues worth $16 million.
The Blues have signed 30-year-old center Noel Acciari to a one-year, $1.25 million dollar contract. He spent the last three seasons with the Florida Panthers, recording 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 127 games.
The Blues have signed goaltender Thomas Greiss to a one-year contract worth $1.25 million plus bonuses. The 36-year-old played the last two seasons in Detroit, playing in 65 total games.