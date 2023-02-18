The St. Louis Blues continue to wheel and deal before hockey’s trade deadline in early March.
On Friday night, general manager Doug Armstrong sent team captain Ryan O’Reilly and forward Noel Acciardi to Toronto, as part of a three-team swap.
In return, the Blues will get prospect Mikhail Abramov, forward Adam Gaudette, a first-round draft pick, a second-round draft pick, and a third-round selection.
The Blues agreed to pay 50-percent of Ryan O’Reilly’s remaining salary for the season, and the Minnesota Wild will pick-up 25-percent.
In addition, the Maple Leafs acquired forward Josh Pillar from the Wild.
The Blues enter Saturday play eight points out of the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference.