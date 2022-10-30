Former Blues goalie Jake Allen made 26 saves Saturday night to beat St. Louis 7-4 and get his first win in St. Louis since being traded to Montreal in 2020. The loss was the fourth straight for the Blues after starting the season 3-0. Jordan Binnington allowed six goals on 24 shots and Jordan Kyrou scored twice to break a four-game scoreless streak. Noel Acciari and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal for St. Louis. Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick as the Canadiens scored three times less than five minutes in the second period.
