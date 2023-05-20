We have high school baseball today on the Big Z, from the Roxana 2A regional.
The Shells take on Fr. McGivney. Game time is 11am on 107.1FM and 1570AM or streaming live on this website. Click LISTEN near the top of the page.
-0-
Other 2A regional baseball championships today…
At Southwestern, the Piasa Birds take on Gillespie.
At Columbia, Columbia takes on Breese Central.
At Sullivan, Carlinville takes on Shelbyville.
-0-
In a local 1A baseball regional today…
At Greenfield, Greenfield takes on Calhoun High
-0-
2A softball regionals today…
At Roxana, Breese Mater Dei takes on Columbia
At Greenville, it’s Salem against Staunton
-0-
1A softball regionals today…
At Greenfield…Calhoun plays Mulberry Grove
At Carrollton…Carrollton takes on Nokomis