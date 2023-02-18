The IHSA boys state wrestling competition wraps-up Saturday in Champaign.
In Class 2A, Civic Memorial's Abe Wojcikiewicz and Bryce Griffin will be competing for state titles in their weight classes.
CM's Bradley Ruckman and Caleb Scott still have matches left, as does Jerseyville's Jaydon Busch.
In Class 1A, Roxana's Brandon Green Jr. and Braden Johnson survived to make it to day three, as did East Alton Wood River's Drake Champlin.
In class 3A, Edwardsville's Drew Landau remains in contention on day three.