The Alton River Dragons had its 3-game winning streak snapped Sunday in Iowa. The Clinton LumberKings beat the River Dragons, 9-3.
Alton is off today (MON), they are back home tomorrow night for a doubleheader against the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots. Game time Tuesday at Lloyd Hopkins Field for the twinbill is 5 p.m. Alton hosts Cape Catfish from Cape Girardeau (MO) on Wednesday night at Gordon Moore Park.
The River Dragons are currently 5-and-4 in the second half of the season. They went 12-and-17 in the first half.