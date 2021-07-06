Alton River Dragons hire head coach

Alton Post 126 will be back in action tonight (Tuesday, July 6) and tomorrow (Wednesday, July 7) night at Gordon Moore Park.

TUESDAY --

5 p.m. - Breese @ Alton - JR Legion

7 p.m. - Washington (MO) @ Alton - SR Legion

WEDNESDAY --

5 p.m. - Highland @ Alton - JR Legion

7 p.m. - Highland @ Alton - SR Legion

Alton won the Firecracker Tournament over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Post 126 defeated Highland Post 439, 10-7, in the tournament title game on Sunday.

WP - Brady Salzman

SV - Brendon Smith

Cameron Hailstone - 2-5, RBI

Preston Schepers - 2-3

RBI each: Nick Rayfield, Owen Macias, Austin Callovini, Caden Laslie

Two runs each: Brendon Smith, Nick Rayfield, Andrew Wieneke

