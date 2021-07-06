Alton Post 126 will be back in action tonight (Tuesday, July 6) and tomorrow (Wednesday, July 7) night at Gordon Moore Park.
TUESDAY --
5 p.m. - Breese @ Alton - JR Legion
7 p.m. - Washington (MO) @ Alton - SR Legion
WEDNESDAY --
5 p.m. - Highland @ Alton - JR Legion
7 p.m. - Highland @ Alton - SR Legion
Alton won the Firecracker Tournament over the July Fourth holiday weekend.
Post 126 defeated Highland Post 439, 10-7, in the tournament title game on Sunday.
WP - Brady Salzman
SV - Brendon Smith
Cameron Hailstone - 2-5, RBI
Preston Schepers - 2-3
RBI each: Nick Rayfield, Owen Macias, Austin Callovini, Caden Laslie
Two runs each: Brendon Smith, Nick Rayfield, Andrew Wieneke